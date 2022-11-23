Gayatri Raghuram warns of a smack after Annamalai suspends her from BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wrangling among a few functionaries in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, which was evident on social media, echoed in the party headquarters on Tuesday, with the party’s state chief K Annamalai suspending actor Gayatri Raghuram for six months and ordering an inquiry against another functionary, Surya Siva, for abusing his party colleague Daisy Saran. Besides, Annamalai said functionaries need permission from the party headquarters to speak to YouTube channels.

In a statement, he said, “Gayathri Raghuram, overseas and other states Tamil development unit’s president has been engaged in activities that brought disrepute to the party. Hence, she is being placed under suspension for six months and is suspended from all responsibilities. Party cadre should have no truck with her.” Reacting sharply, Raghuram said, “He always wanted me out. I will come back stronger.” However, when asked who she was referring to, she said, “I leave it to your guess.”

“People who love me will talk to me. No one can stop that. I will work for the nation with suspension. I will not accept that I am against the BJP. I will smack anyone who says that. No individual is a party. This is how (people in) power can take any decision without an inquiry,” Raghuram tweeted.

She said the state intellectual wing vice president Selvakumar had been trolling her on Twitter and she used to give it back to him. Raghuram said it was not right to suspend her for this, and added that she had worked hard for the party for eight long years.

Annamalai, in another statement, directed the party’s disciplinary committee president Kanaga Sabapathy to conduct an inquiry into the telephonic conversation between minorities wing president Daisy Saran and OBC wing general secretary Surya Siva and submit a report within a week. He also directed Siva to stay away from party events until the inquiry is over. In the purported audio, Siva used filthy language against Saran and threatened to finish her off.

In yet another statement, Annamalai said many BJP functionaries, while speaking on YouTube channels, have been expressing personal views instead of the party’s stance. These include comments on alliance parties. “Hereafter, if any functionary, apart from the official spokespersons, wishes to give interviews to YouTube channels, they should do so only with prior permission from the headquarters. Action would be taken against those violating this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, national co-in-charge for party affairs in TN, sent out a word of caution to office bearers asking them to avoid making statements on any issue that would deviate from the party line. “If there are internal issues, they should be brought to the notice of the State leadership and others concerned for resolution,” he added.

