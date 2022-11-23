Indian Coast Guard nabs four drug smugglers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard, based on a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), arrested four people mid-sea near Rameswaram on Monday, seizing 300 kg of ganja and 500 gm of hashish oil. Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram came under surveillance after NCB’s tip-off, resulting in the capture of four suspects on an Indian fishing boat. An inquiry revealed that the sailors were given the substances by a drug-trafficker in Ramanathapuram, and were asked to deliver it to a Sri Lankan boat. When the Sri Lankan boat saw the coast guard ship, it allegedly turned around and left. The four have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is on.