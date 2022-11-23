Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Coast Guard nabs four drug smugglers

Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram came under surveillance after NCB’s tip-off, resulting in the capture of four suspects on an Indian fishing boat.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Indian Coast Guard, based on a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), arrested four people mid-sea near Rameswaram on Monday, seizing 300 kg of ganja and 500 gm of hashish oil.

Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram came under surveillance after NCB’s tip-off, resulting in the capture of four suspects on an Indian fishing boat. An inquiry revealed that the sailors were given the substances by a drug-trafficker in Ramanathapuram, and were asked to deliver it to a Sri Lankan boat.

When the Sri Lankan boat saw the coast guard ship, it allegedly turned around and left. The four have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs Narcotics Control Bureau NCB
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp