Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Quack’ held after woman dies during abortion bid

Doctors declared her dead on arrival and suspected bleeding due to abortion as the cause.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI:  The man who allegedly performed an abortion on a 28-year-old woman in Kallakurichi,  leading to her death on Saturday, was arrested on Sunday.  The health department has also sealed his clinic at Asakalthur. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the deputy director of health would submit a report after an inquiry and TN government would take action based on it. According to police, G Amudha (28) of Keezhakurichi near Veppur in Cuddalore district was brought to the government Veppur hospital by her relatives on Saturday evening.

Doctors declared her dead on arrival and suspected bleeding due to abortion as the cause. On information, the Veppur police sent the body to the government Villupuram medical college hospital for autopsy and registered a case of the suspicious death. During inquiries, her relatives told the police that, on November 5, Amudha visited the clinic, which identified the fetus as female through a scan. She then approached the clinic’s owner, A Vadivel (45) of Vilandangal Road in Kallakurichi, to get it aborted. On November 17, Vadivel gave the woman a few tablets and kept her in the clinic.

On Saturday morning, he sent her home although she was bleeding profusely. Amudha fainted in the evening and her relatives brought her to the hospital, but it was too late. Following the inquiry, the police altered the case by invoking IPC section 304 (ii) and arrested Vadivel on Sunday.  Amudha was married to Govindaraj (38) of Keezhakurichi and the couple has two daughters. She was staying with her mother at Niramani when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, health department officials inspected Vadivel’s clinic on Sunday and Monday. A senior officer said: “We couldn’t find any medical certificate in Vadivel’s name nor a licence to run the clinic and the pharmacy attached to it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quack Fake doctor Abortion
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp