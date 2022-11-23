‘Quack’ held after woman dies during abortion bid

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURICHI: The man who allegedly performed an abortion on a 28-year-old woman in Kallakurichi, leading to her death on Saturday, was arrested on Sunday. The health department has also sealed his clinic at Asakalthur.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the deputy director of health would submit a report after an inquiry and TN government would take action based on it. According to police, G Amudha (28) of Keezhakurichi near Veppur in Cuddalore district was brought to the government Veppur hospital by her relatives on Saturday evening.

Doctors declared her dead on arrival and suspected bleeding due to abortion as the cause. On information, the Veppur police sent the body to the government Villupuram medical college hospital for autopsy and registered a case of the suspicious death. During inquiries, her relatives told the police that, on November 5, Amudha visited the clinic, which identified the fetus as female through a scan. She then approached the clinic’s owner, A Vadivel (45) of Vilandangal Road in Kallakurichi, to get it aborted. On November 17, Vadivel gave the woman a few tablets and kept her in the clinic.

On Saturday morning, he sent her home although she was bleeding profusely. Amudha fainted in the evening and her relatives brought her to the hospital, but it was too late. Following the inquiry, the police altered the case by invoking IPC section 304 (ii) and arrested Vadivel on Sunday. Amudha was married to Govindaraj (38) of Keezhakurichi and the couple has two daughters. She was staying with her mother at Niramani when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, health department officials inspected Vadivel’s clinic on Sunday and Monday. A senior officer said: “We couldn’t find any medical certificate in Vadivel’s name nor a licence to run the clinic and the pharmacy attached to it.”

