Home States Tamil Nadu

Six decades since Ariyalur train tragedy, residents ask for plaque

Local social activists now want a plaque to be installed at the station in memory of those who perished on that fateful night in 1956.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Express archive photo of the train that plunged into the Marudaiyaru River.

Express archive photo of the train that plunged into the Marudaiyaru River.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  It’s a tragedy that remains etched in people’s memory for more than one reason. On this day (November 23) 66 years ago, a train with 800 passengers plunged into Marudaiyaru River just two miles from Ariyalur railway station, killing 144 people and injuring hundreds more. Several passengers went missing. As is his wont, Lal Bahadur Shastri, the then railway minister in PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet, resigned taking moral responsibility.

Local social activists now want a plaque to be installed at the station in memory of those who perished on that fateful night in 1956. Speaking to TNIE, an 86-year-old P Rajangam of Ramalingapuram in Perambalur said, “I was 20 when the accident happened. My house was just 800 metres from the spot. I was in deep sleep when the sudden rattling noise of crashing steel jolted me out of my slumber.

Someone told me a train had fallen into the river and I rushed there. The river was in full flow. But since it was dark, several passengers mistook it for sand and jumped into the river. Hundreds had a watery grave. Scores went missing and their bodies could not be traced. Just half an hour before the Thoothukudi Express crash, another train had crossed the bridge. There was continuous heavy rain for more than four hours on the fateful night before the accident. Something should have been done in memory of those lives,” he said. 

According to reports, the train, which had left Chennai Egmore at 9.30 pm the previous night, plunged into the river around 4.30 am. The river was in spate due to the heavy downpour all through the night and the pillars of the old bridge between Ariyalur and Kallagam railway stations were damaged by the gushing water.

The train had departed from Egmore with 800 passengers in 13 coaches. One coach was detached from the train at Virudhachalam station for being taken to Salem. Water in the Marudaiyaru River was almost touching the tracks of the bridge. The train’s steam engine and seven coaches fell into the river after the bridge crashed around 4.30 am. About 200 passengers had gone missing. 

G Karthik Kumar of Ariyalur said, “I’m reminded of the accident every November. Every year, around this time, people start talking about the tragedy. Some people also visit the spot. The railway department or the district administration should come forward to install a tablet to mark the tragedy.” When contacted, both Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi and Perambalur Collector P Sri Venkada Priya said they would check and take action on the request.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyalur train tragedy
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp