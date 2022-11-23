Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu gets its first biodiversity heritage site

The distinctive landscape of rocky hills acts as a watershed and supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools, and three check dams. 

Arittapatti village hillocks are home to more than 250 bird species | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government on Tuesday notified 193.215 hectares of area spread across Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram villages in Madurai district as ‘Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site’ under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. This is the first Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) notified in Tamil Nadu.

Biodiversity heritage sites are well-defined areas that are unique, ecologically fragile ecosystems with high diversity of wild and domesticated species, presence of rare and threatened species, and keystone species. The village Arittapatti consists of a chain of seven barren granite hillocks. The distinctive landscape of rocky hills acts as a watershed and supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools, and three check dams. 

One of the water bodies, Anaikondan Lake, was built during the reign of Pandyas in the 16th century. Hillocks in Arittapatti village have rich biological and historical significance with the presence of around 250 bird species, including three flagship raptor species—Laggar Falcon , Shaheen Falcon, and Bonelli’s Eagle—and wildlife such as Indian pangolin, python, and slender loris.  The site also features various megalithic structures, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, Jain Beds, and 2,200-year-old rock-cut temples, lending it historical value.

“The decision to declare Arittapatti as a Biodiversity Heritage Site was made after consulting local communities, the department of archaeology, Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd., and other stakeholders. This notification will strengthen the biodiversity conservation efforts with the participation of local communities. This will also help to preserve the rich biological and historical repository of the area,” said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary to the government in the environment, forests and climate change department. 

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, member secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, told TNIE, “Future of conservation is in saving microhabitats such as Arittapatti which are not protected areas. I visited the site a month ago and saw nesting of spotted owl, a near-threatened species. A total of 36 biodiversity-rich sites are identified in Tamil Nadu and I am personally visiting each one of them to prepare a priority list. We sent three proposals to the state government and Arittapatti got declared first. The other two are Vaagaikulam in Tirunelveli and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.” 

‘BHS, sustainable model for locals’

“Data collection for four to five sites is also going on simultaneously,” said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, member secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board. Niraj said the actual work of conservation will begin from the day the site is declared a biodiversity heritage site. “We have to prepare a scientific management plan, which will involve local communities and create a sustainable model where their livelihood and biodiversity are protected.”

What is a BHS?
Biodiversity heritage sites are well-defined areas that are unique, ecologically fragile ecosystems with high diversity of wild and domesticated species, presence of rare and threatened species, and keystone species. The significance and aims of BHS are outlined in Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act of 2002. Creation of BHS may not put any restriction on the prevailing practices and usages of the local communities, other than those voluntarily decided by them. The purpose is to enhance the quality of life of the local communities through conservation measures.

