Tamilisai Moovar Manimandapam in Sirkazhi to get Rs 47 lakh makeover

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamilisai Moovar Manimandapam at Sirkazhi | EXPRESS

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  With the State government heeding to public demand and accordingly issuing an order a few days ago, the Tamilisai Moovar Manimandapam at Sirkazhi in the district is set for a makeover at Rs 47 lakh.

The mandapam is built in honour of the 'Tamil Trinity' -- Carnatic exponents Muthu Thandavar, Arunachala Kavi and Marimutha Pillai – for their contribution towards the development of Tamil music, literature and drama.

In 2000, the then chief minister, M Karunanidhi, announced the establishment of the manimandapam following which an area of 0.44 acres in Sirkazhi was chosen for it. Construction was completed in 2010. The manimandapam, however, suffered over the past decade due to an alleged lack of maintenance. The situation is headed for a change.

A PWD official said, "The amount (for renovation) has been allotted under the department of Tamil Development and Information. Soon we will call for bids and complete the work within the following year. The renovation will add a new look to the manimandapam, fix infrastructure issues and add facilities for the visitors."

According to sources, the manimandapam would be repaired at Rs 28 lakh. A toilet zone beside it and ornamental works account for a separate Rs 14.75 lakh. A total of Rs 4.27 lakh has been accounted for as project cost escalation. Welcoming the project, N Rajeshwari, the principal of the Government Music School in Sirkazhi, said it will increase the reputation and significance of music in Sirkazhi.

Comments

