Will ensure fair polls at TN Medical Council: Health Minister

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The health department would seek an explanation from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TMC) over allegations that its incumbent Registrar, Dr R Shanmugam, was appointed flouting norms, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

The minister said a group of doctors made the allegations in petitions submitted to the department, ahead of TMC elections slated for December 1-18. The doctors felt that, under the incumbent registrar, elections would not be conducted in a fair manner. Also, the registrar should be below 60 years of age but the incumbent registrar was above 60, the minister said.

The health secretary would send a notice asking TMC’s explanation and would suggest changing the registrar before the election, he said. As there are a few petitions in the Madras High Court (one praying for order for appointing a retired judge as the nodal officer for TMC elections), TN government would take decisions depending on the outcome of the order. TN would ensure that TMC elections are held in a fair and democratic manner, the health minister said.

TMC president Dr K Senthil told TNIE: “The registrar was appointed in 2019 as per norms. No rule was flouted in his appointment. The council appoints the registrar and the appointment is then sent to the government for ratification. The council can appoint a person above 60 years of age as its registrar.”

Doctors raise concern
