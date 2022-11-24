Home States Tamil Nadu

Committee to audit death post surgery in four districts of Tamil Nadu

Ma Subramanian says regional panel to track avoidable complications & analyse special cause of deaths

Published: 24th November 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Health Department is set to constitute a Regional Death Audit Committee in four districts Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Chennai to audit deaths after surgery to avoid human and other errors, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old footballer, R Priya, due to medical negligence, on November 15.  

The committee will audit avoidable complications and submit a report. Separate monthly surgical audits will be conducted. While death audits are conducted in hospitals, the panel will monitor existing audits, and analyse the special cause of death. The panel will have orthopaedicians, anaesthetists, surgeons and medicine specialists, he added. 

The minister was speaking to media after releasing a guidebook titled ‘Safe Surgery-Protocols and Checklists- A Reappraisal’ at a workshop on safe surgical practices. The guidebook will be distributed to surgeons across TN, he said. Around 600 government hospital surgeons attended the event at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

The checklist framed based on guidelines by WHO and other organisations on safe surgery had necessary modifications to suit local needs. Government hospitals have been following a WHO checklist, but this is a reappraisal-like training of trainers for the continuity of safe surgery to save lives, officials said.

Subramanian said, 10,000 surgeries are conducted a day across hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Over 5,000 surgeons are employed in these hospitals. The head of surgeons who attended the workshop will train junior doctors on protocols to be followed during and after the surgery.

Health secretary Dr R Senthilkumar said, deaths will be audited to see if there are any avoidable deaths. Panels will be formed in other districts in the coming days too, said the minster.

‘Quack’ BJP man: Probe ongoing, says Minister
Responding to allegations on social media that a BJP member was a quack, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, the Deputy Director was inquiring about the matter. Action will be taken if proven to be factual, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Regional Death Audit Committee
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp