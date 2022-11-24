Home States Tamil Nadu

Need free, uninterrupted electricity? Link your Aadhaar 

According to the Tangedco's data accessed by TNIE, over 3.2 lakh consumers have already linked their connections with Aadhaar in the first week.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:24 AM

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), which began a mega drive to link its consumers with their Aadhaar on November 15, hopes to wrap up the process by the end of January. Though reluctantly, consumers are coming forward to get their connection Aadhaar-linked, with nearly 60,000 consumers approaching the distribution utility daily.

According to Tangedco’s data accessed by TNIE, over 3.2 lakh consumers have already linked their connections with Aadhaar in the first week. A senior officer of the power utility told TNIE that it is mandatory to link their consumer numbers with Aadhaar for those who want to receive first 100 units free.

A senior Tangedco officer said they have finished verifying agriculture connections to link them to Aadhaar, but are yet to verify the free hut service connections due to lack of data. The government hasn't given any directions to inspect the hut services so far. Tangedco has provided free services to over 10,000 such households for over three decades.

According to New Delhi’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, the consumption by the subsidised categories is properly accounted as mandated by Section 65 of the Electricity Act 2003. The union government also added in the scheme that the subsidy delivery must be targeted via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to improve the accountability, and that the discom should maintain proper accounts to ensure the right targeting of subsidy and its delivery to the beneficiaries.

The instruction by the central government clearly shows that the Aadhaar linking process is meant to streamline the subsidy.

Tangedco has, on its part, stated that they will not implement DBT.

S Neelakanta Pillai, founder of Citizen's Contribution in Democracy, said while the state government promised 100 free units to all domestic consumers, it has already introduced the LT 1D tariff (Rs 8 per unit) to avoid duplication of tariff subsidies.

"Now, Tangedco has said only people who receive subsidies should link their Aadhaar. The government must explain why this is necessary” he said.

Neelakantapillai also pointed out that if a person has more than one electricity connection, it can easily be traced through the Aadhaar link. This suggests not only the banning of subsidies for such consumers but also the setting up of a new rate band (LT 1D tariff) with additional charges for such connections. Hence, the government should inform the public about this openly.

