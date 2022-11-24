Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea seeking to quash TNMC poll notification

The petitioner, Dr S Syed Tahir Hussain of Madurai Medical College, sought the court to order the quashing of the October 19 notification for the 2023 TNMC polls.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court ordered notice to the state government and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) to respond to a petition seeking to quash the poll notification for TNMC and appointing a retired HC judge as the election officer. Justice R Suresh Kumar directed the state and the TNMC to file their response in two weeks.

The petitioner, Dr S Syed Tahir Hussain of Madurai Medical College, sought the court to order the quashing of the October 19 notification for the 2023 TNMC polls. He said, about 19,500 TNMC members, out of 1.50 lakh, are government doctors and constitute a majority of the electors.

A few government doctors with political influence had come to power through coercing the electors, he charged, and sought that the polls be conducted via online mode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court TNMC
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp