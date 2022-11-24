Plea seeking to quash TNMC poll notification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered notice to the state government and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) to respond to a petition seeking to quash the poll notification for TNMC and appointing a retired HC judge as the election officer. Justice R Suresh Kumar directed the state and the TNMC to file their response in two weeks. The petitioner, Dr S Syed Tahir Hussain of Madurai Medical College, sought the court to order the quashing of the October 19 notification for the 2023 TNMC polls. He said, about 19,500 TNMC members, out of 1.50 lakh, are government doctors and constitute a majority of the electors. A few government doctors with political influence had come to power through coercing the electors, he charged, and sought that the polls be conducted via online mode.