Tamil Nadu state government highly corrupt, EPS tells Governor, seeks probe

Palaniswami submits memorandum to Ravi, blames govt for Coimbatore blast, says TASMAC ‘loot’ goes straight to min

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami submits a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Charging that corruption has been rampant in most departments of the state ever since the DMK came to power and that the law and order situation has totally collapsed, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Governor RN Ravi to inquire into the AIADMK’s allegations. He also hailed the functioning of the governor.

Palaniswami said this while answering queries from reporters at the Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor. He was joined by senior AIADMK leaders Dindigul C Seenivasan, CVe Shanmugam, KP Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan, D Jayakumar, P Thangamani, and SP Velumani. Asked about the criticism levelled by DMK leaders, Palaniswami said, “It’s nothing new. When the governor is amenable to them, they hail him. But if he points out mistakes, they call him the worst.”

Asked for his comments on the way the governor has been functioning, Palaniswami said, “He is functioning well. That’s why the DMK government has been raising its voice against him. See, I levelled many charges against the DMK government today. Only the governor can question the government about them. We have requested him to inquire into them.”

The memorandum submitted by Palaniswami faulted the DMK government for its “failure” to prevent the cylinder blast in Coimbatore despite warnings from the Centre and alleged the case was handed to the NIA late. Palaniswami also alleged irregularities in printing flex boards to mention details of schemes of the rural development department. Each board would cost Rs 350, but as per the GO, Rs 7,906 was charged, and only a particular contractor was chosen, he alleged.

Stating that much corruption is taking place in TASMAC, Palaniswami said illegal bars function round the clock and sell liquor at a higher price. “The loot they make goes directly to the minister in charge. There is also a huge flow of illicit liquor into the market,” he added.

Palaniswami, in his memorandum, said the DV&AC headed by ADGP Kandaswamy is supposed to be an independent agency but acts under the diktats of its political masters. The ADGP meets the chief minister in the middle of raids. This shows their partiality, he alleged.

He said another shocking aspect is the inaction of the Lokayukta in the state. The AIADMK also asked the governor, who appointed the Lokayukta members, to call for a report on the functioning of the Lokayukta and the DV&AC.

