Tamil Nadu: Woman pushed out of moving train, man arrested for attempt to murder

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A man was arrested for attempting to kill a female passenger by pushing her out of a moving train in Vellore. The Katpadi Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case and arrested K Hemaraj (24) of Kilalathur in Gudiyatham, based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 pm. According to the GRP, Hemaraj boarded the Arakkonam - Vellore passenger train at Katpadi. He had come here for document verification for Agnipath physical test.

The woman had been travelling in the ladies coach that was almost empty. Hemaraj first boarded the general coach but after seeing the female passenger alone, he got into the latter’s coach, the GRP said.

“He asked for her mobile phone but she refused to give her. After several attempts, he tried to grab the phone from her but she made a video call to her fiance,” the GRP said.

The accused then pulled out a knife, held it against her neck and pulled her shawl. She started screaming for help. When the train slowed at Jaffarpet, people outside saw the scene. Afraid of being caught, Hemaraj pushed her out of the moving train, the GRP said.

She was rescued and admitted to Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital. The GRP launched a search and arrested him under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

VELLORE: A man was arrested for attempting to kill a female passenger by pushing her out of a moving train in Vellore. The Katpadi Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case and arrested K Hemaraj (24) of Kilalathur in Gudiyatham, based on a complaint lodged by the woman. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 pm. According to the GRP, Hemaraj boarded the Arakkonam - Vellore passenger train at Katpadi. He had come here for document verification for Agnipath physical test. The woman had been travelling in the ladies coach that was almost empty. Hemaraj first boarded the general coach but after seeing the female passenger alone, he got into the latter’s coach, the GRP said. “He asked for her mobile phone but she refused to give her. After several attempts, he tried to grab the phone from her but she made a video call to her fiance,” the GRP said. The accused then pulled out a knife, held it against her neck and pulled her shawl. She started screaming for help. When the train slowed at Jaffarpet, people outside saw the scene. Afraid of being caught, Hemaraj pushed her out of the moving train, the GRP said. She was rescued and admitted to Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital. The GRP launched a search and arrested him under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.