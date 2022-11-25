BJP suspends Surya Siva and Daisy Saran for six months 

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: TN BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday suspended the party’s OBC wing leader Surya Siva and minority wing leader Daisy Saran for six months from party responsibilities. Siva, however, can function as party cadre, Annamalai said. The two were suspended despite them giving an explanation about their recent conversation which was circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, Surya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before the disciplinary committee and said they have apologised to each other. Later, addressing media persons, Surya Siva said, ‘The issue has been resolved and we have apologised to each other.

The audio was not leaked by us. I have a good family friendship with Daisy Saran. Our opponents are needlessly targeting party president Annamalai over this.” Daisy Saran added, “Opposition parties are making the issue a sensation. So, we decided to resolve it and apologised to each other.”

No respite

The two were suspended despite them giving an explanation about their recent conversation. Earlier in the day, Surya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before a disciplinary committee

