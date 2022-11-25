Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP suspends Surya Siva and Daisy Saran for six months 

Earlier in the day, Surya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before the disciplinary committee and said they have apologised to each other.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s OBC wing leader Surya Siva and its minority wing leader Daisy Saran

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  TN BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday suspended the party’s OBC wing leader Surya Siva and minority wing leader Daisy Saran for six months from party responsibilities. Siva, however, can function as party cadre, Annamalai said. The two were suspended despite them giving an explanation about their recent conversation which was circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, Surya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before the disciplinary committee and said they have apologised to each other.  Later, addressing media persons,  Surya Siva said, ‘The issue has been resolved and we have apologised to each other.

The audio was not leaked by us.  I have a good family friendship with Daisy Saran. Our opponents are needlessly targeting party president Annamalai over this.” Daisy Saran added, “Opposition parties are making the issue a sensation. So, we decided to resolve it and apologised to each other.”

No respite
The two were suspended despite them giving an explanation about their recent conversation. Earlier in the day, Surya Siva and Daisy Saran appeared before a  disciplinary committee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Annamalai Surya Siva Daisy Saran
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp