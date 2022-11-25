Home States Tamil Nadu

Inspection held after students faint in overcrowded school bus

Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga said a notice has been issued to the school management with regard to the incident.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

School bus

School bus for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A day after ten students of Nallamani Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary School, a government-aided school fainted in an overcrowded school bus, officials from RTO, police, and education departments conducted a joint inspection at the school on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the RTO department said the department had already seized two buses from the same school on November 8 due to overcrowding, expired fitness certificate, and permit. "The police will file an FIR against the school management that is responsible for the incident. Based on the FIR, the RTO department will seize their buses and action will be taken to cancel the permits," he said.

He further said during the inspection, the school department explained that they were trying to transport the students in a single bus as one of their buses was undergoing maintenance work.

Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga said a notice has been issued to the school management with regard to the incident. Melur District Educational Officer (DEO) is yet to file the inspection report. Action would be taken based on the school's explanation and DEO's inspection report. 

Comments

