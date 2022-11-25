Home States Tamil Nadu

Mangaluru blast: ‘On Deepavali day saw Shariq at Isha Yoga’, claims taxi driver

Taxi Coimbatore police are verifying claims made by a taxi driver that he saw a person resembling Mohammad Shariq, prime suspect in the Mangaluru blast, at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police are verifying claims made by a taxi driver that he saw a person resembling Mohammad Shariq, prime suspect in the Mangaluru blast, at the Isha Yoga Centre.

According to sources, the driver, Anand (45) informed police on Thursday he saw some people taking photos of the Adiyogi statue at the Isha Yoga Centre on Deepavali day (October 24). One of them looked like Mohammed Shariq and he was wearing a cap, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the casehas denied refuted Anand’s claim and said Shariq mobile phone signals showed he was in Karnataka on Deepavali. “We have collected details from the driver and they would be verified,’ said a police officer.
 

