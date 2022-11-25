Two sepoys injured in fire at cordite factory in Nilgiris

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two sepoys of Indian Army were injured in a fire at the cordite factory in Aruvankadu near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Thursday. After first aid at the factory hospital, the two were shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The condition of both sepoys is stable,

As per Aravankadu police, around 11 am on Thursday, fire broke out in the motor transport section of the factory. Two sepoys who were engaged in welding work suffered injuries. They were identified as Manojkumar of Kerala and R Himanshu Mandloi of Madhya Pradesh. Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor doused the flames.Coonoor Tahsildar Sivakumar and Police personnel visited the factory and carried out an investigation.

The factory management issued a press release stating that the incident happened during the construction of a shed outside the DSC Kote, which provides security coverage to the Defence establishment, Cordite factory Aravankadu. This incident has no relation to Defence production and none of the factory employees was affected.

The situation is fully under control and all action has been taken as per laid down procedures, release added. A board of inquiry has been constituted to inquire about the incident.

It is the second fire accident in the factory premises within a week. On November 19, five staff were injured in a boiler explosion.

