Home States Tamil Nadu

Two sepoys injured in fire at cordite factory in Nilgiris

As per Aravankadu police, around 11 am on Thursday, fire broke out in the motor transport section of the factory. Two sepoys who were engaged in welding work suffered injuries.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two sepoys of Indian Army were injured in a fire at the cordite factory in Aruvankadu near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Thursday.  After first aid at the factory hospital, the two were shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The condition of both sepoys is stable,

As per Aravankadu police, around 11 am on Thursday, fire broke out in the motor transport section of the factory. Two sepoys who were engaged in welding work suffered injuries. They were identified as Manojkumar of Kerala and R Himanshu Mandloi of Madhya Pradesh. Fire and rescue personnel from Coonoor doused the flames.Coonoor Tahsildar Sivakumar and Police personnel visited the factory and carried out an investigation.

The factory management issued a press release stating that the incident happened during the construction of a shed outside the DSC Kote, which provides security coverage to the Defence establishment, Cordite factory Aravankadu.  This incident has no relation to Defence production and none of the factory employees was affected.

The situation is fully under control and all action has been taken as per laid down procedures, release added. A board of inquiry has been constituted to inquire about the incident.
It is the second fire accident in the factory premises within a week. On November 19, five staff were injured in a boiler explosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cordite factory
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp