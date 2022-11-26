Home States Tamil Nadu

Daughter’s letter makes Tiruchy man quit tobacco after 20 years

Published: 26th November 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Sundaram with his family | Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  An emotional letter drafted by P Meenakshi Sundaram's Class 8 daughter - part of a hands-on initiative on postal cards by the school education department - moved the father of two into calling tobacco quits. For over 20 days now the parent has been resisting the crave for nicotine, seemingly unstoppable.

The transformative decision plunged the staff and students of the government high school at Samuthiram in Manapparai - where both the daughters' are enroled - into an emotional high. The letter, drafted after a post office visit on the occasion of World Postal Day on October 9, expressed concerns over the parent's health.

The letter by M Swetha of Class 8 read, "Father, your consumption of 'Hans' would eventually lead to cancer." Meenakshi Sundaram, a daily-wage labourer, said to have been addicted to tobacco for over 20 years, said the letter by his daughter pulled him out of addiction, regretting the pain it caused to his family. T Rajasekaran, the headmaster of the school, said,

"It is sort of an achievement in itself, for such small wonders turn our work worthy enough. Swetha, buoyed by the result, conveyed it to us. It is our responsibility to appreciate the parent as his decision is an inspiration for all." M Swetha recalled the times when she and her mother used to persuade Meenakshi into resisting tobacco. "As always it used fell on deaf ears. Not this time, however," Swetha said.

