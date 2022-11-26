'DMK begins preparations for 2024 general elections'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has commenced its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is mainly on the assembly seats held by the AIADMK.

A party source said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is also the president of the DMK has called upon party cadres, saying that he would not be satisfied with "anything less than all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry". There are 39 Lok sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 Lok sabha seat in Puducherry.

Currently, the DMK has 38 seats in the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stalin, according to DMK leaders had held a telephonic conversation with all the booth committees and informed them that the "office bearers of the party will have to bear the brunt if the AIADMK leads in any of the booths".

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has commenced its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is mainly on the assembly seats held by the AIADMK. A party source said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is also the president of the DMK has called upon party cadres, saying that he would not be satisfied with "anything less than all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry". There are 39 Lok sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 Lok sabha seat in Puducherry. Currently, the DMK has 38 seats in the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Stalin, according to DMK leaders had held a telephonic conversation with all the booth committees and informed them that the "office bearers of the party will have to bear the brunt if the AIADMK leads in any of the booths".