EPS, OPS factions at loggerheads over MGR statue

Thiruchittrambalam said the land was donated to the government by his forefathers on behalf of the AIADMK party and only 'true' party functionaries have the right to maintain the statue.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Cadres belonging to  Edapadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the AIADMK party scuffled over the maintenance of the MGR statue in Gibsonpuram on Friday. According to sources, MGR youth wing's central-north secretary P Thiruchittrambalam, who belong to the EPS faction allegedly erased the names of OPS faction member Esadurai from the MGR statue pedestal and wrote his name along with incumbent AIADMK functionary names.

The development happened after OPS faction announced Esadurai as its town district president a week ago, they added. Party sources said the bust was installed by senior AIADMK functionaries Samuvel, councillor Chellappa and party cadre in the 1990s, and was being maintained by Esadurai for several years.

In a statement, Thiruchittrambalam said the land was donated to the government by his forefathers on behalf of the AIADMK party and only 'true' party functionaries have the right to maintain the statue. The members of the OPS faction who had divided the party have no stake in maintaining the statue, he added.

Esadurai told TNIE that the statue was being maintained and painted every two years by him. "Thiruchittrambalam had also erased the name of former MLA and EPS faction south district secretary SP Shanmuganathan. We did not see any difference on the issue, however, some youngsters lacking maturity did this. Hence, we did not prefer police complaint," he said.

