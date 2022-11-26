Home States Tamil Nadu

Gambling law: Tamil Nadu answers Governor’s three queries in 24 hours

The minister said the governor had raised the three queries based on the Madras HC  order that struck down the previous law banning online gambling.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

TN Governor RN Ravi. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With just two days left for the ordinance banning online gambling to lapse, the state on Friday submitted its reply to three clarifications sought by Governor R N Ravi regarding the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The governor gave his assent to the ordinance on October 1. 

Law minister S Reghupathy told reporters on Friday that all queries raised by the governor were clarified within 24 hours of receiving the letter from the Raj Bhavan at 11am on Thursday. Incidentally, the governor did not give an appointment to the law minister, home secretary, and law secretary to meet him in person to clarify the doubts. “The state government sent a written reply at 11am on Friday,” the minister said. 

The minister said the governor had raised the three queries based on the Madras HC  order that struck down the previous law banning online gambling. According to the minister, the governor had said the bill failed to factor in the observations made by the HC, the bill does not differentiate between a game of chance and a game of skill, which goes against Article 19 (1) (g) of the constitution, and the ban can only be proportional and not a blanket one.

The law minister said the government had clarified that the bill distinguishes between a game of chance and a game of skill and as per the doctrine of proportionality, the law seeks to ban only online gambling and does not impose a total ban.  The governor had also cited the HC order that said skill-based games are not covered under ‘Betting and Gambling’ in state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution. 

State says bill in conformity with Indian constitution

The governor opined that the present bill does not take into consideration this distinction. In response, the state has clarified that the entry ‘Betting and Gambling’ does cover online gambling since the person is playing against a computer code written by the game developer in online games and chances of the person being cheated and money being swindled are high.

The bill aims to ban only such online gambling, the state had said in its reply to the governor. The state has also clarified that the bill is in conformity with the constitution as it deals with matters involving betting and gambling, public order, public health, and theaters and dramatic performances which are part of the state list under the seventh schedule.

The clampdown on online gambling came after the state constituted a committee under retired HC judge Justice K Chandru to recommend grounds to promulgate an ordinance on “online rummy”. Earlier, the Madras HC has struck down as unconstitutional Part II of Tamil Nadu Gaming & Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, which amended the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, to ban playing of games such as rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes.

The minister also said the state has jurisdictional constraints in implementing the ban and the centre should come out with a single legislation to regulate online games. The ban on online gambling was challenged by EGaming Federation (EGF) in the Madras HC but the petition was withdrawn after the state said the ordinance has not been notified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Online Gaming
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp