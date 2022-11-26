Home States Tamil Nadu

ICAR-KVK experts promote polyculture to help cut loss in carp farming

Carps are categorised into Indian major carps - catla, rohu and mrigal - and exotic carps, which includes silver, grass and common carp.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

ICAR-KVK experts releasing fish seedlings into community pond in district | express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In an attempt to promote polyculture method, experts from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra incorporated murrel fish farming with carp farming, while explaining to farmers the ways to mitigate loss. Dr K Gopalakannan, the coordinator of ICAR-KVK in Sikkal, said,

"Some fish farmers shy away from carp farming due to the expense it incurs, which could mitigated with 10% introduction of murrel fish (viraal meen) to 90% of carp. High returns from murrel carps would make up for the loss incurred during the marketing of freshwater carps post harvest."

Carps are categorised into Indian major carps - catla, rohu and mrigal - and exotic carps, which includes silver, grass and common carp. Of them, catla and silver carp are surface feeders, while rohu and grass carp tot up to column feeders and mrigal and common carp to bottom feeders.

The experts said a pond should constitute 30%, 40% and 30% of surface feeders, column feeders and bottom feeders respectively. They suggested to introduce non-carp fish murrels as the 10% of the bottom feeders, while the remaining 20% could either be mrigal or common carp or both. Hino Fernando, an expert from ICAR-KVK, said,

"Murrels could be introduced into an ecosystem of carp only after they mature to three months. Carnivorous, they may devour young and small carps. Both carps and murrels can be reared together from the fourth month and harvested after ten to twelve months." Seeds of Catla, Rohu and Mrigal carps were distributed to three fish farmers from the villages of Palakurichi, Sembiyanmadevi and Puliyur. D Manivannan, a fish farmer from Puliyur, said, "I am eager to adopt polyculture to reduce feeding expenses."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polyculture ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp