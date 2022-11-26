Madurai Deputy Mayor refutes road encroachment allegation against him

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In the wake of the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman ordering the Madurai city corporation to initiate action against the officials, who failed to take action against an encroachment, corporation deputy mayor Nagaraj on Friday said the land in question was not encroached upon.



Claiming that Nagaraj had encroached on a small portion of a road in ward 80 in zone 5, Shivaji, a Madurai resident, lodged a complaint with the local bodies ombudsman in October. The ombudsman then ordered the corporation commissioner to take departmental action against the officials who failed to take action on the issue and also issue a circular to other officials warning them of departmental action if they failed to carry out their duties.



Speaking to TNIE, deputy mayor Nagaraj said, "I did not receive any summons from the ombudsman. I was not given a chance to reveal the truth. I possess proper documents for the land on which I constructed my house. I will ask the city corporation to issue a notice to myself, and will then explain the whole truth and produce the land documents. If needed, I will even move the court."

