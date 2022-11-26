Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Deputy Mayor refutes road encroachment allegation against him

Claiming that Nagaraj had encroached on a small portion of a road in ward 80 in zone 5, Shivaji, a Madurai resident, lodged a complaint with the local bodies ombudsman in October.

Published: 26th November 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In the wake of the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman ordering the Madurai city corporation to initiate action against the officials, who failed to take action against an encroachment, corporation deputy mayor Nagaraj on Friday said the land in question was not encroached upon.

Claiming that Nagaraj had encroached on a small portion of a road in ward 80 in zone 5, Shivaji, a Madurai resident, lodged a complaint with the local bodies ombudsman in October. The ombudsman then ordered the corporation commissioner to take departmental action against the officials who failed to take action on the issue and also issue a circular to other officials warning them of departmental action if they failed to carry out their duties.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy mayor Nagaraj said, "I did not receive any summons from the ombudsman. I was not given a chance to reveal the truth. I possess proper documents for the land on which I constructed my house. I will ask the city corporation to issue a notice to myself, and will then explain the whole truth and produce the land documents. If needed, I will even move the court."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman Madurai city corporation
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp