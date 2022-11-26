Home States Tamil Nadu

No time frame to reconstitute NCBCs: Centre

Persons with socio-political works belonging to backward classes have to be identified for appointment as chairperson, the Centre said.

26th November 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While rules regarding the appointment of National Commission For Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson or members provide for a term of three years, there is no provision in the Act or rules for reconstituting the body within a time frame, the Centre told the Madras HC on Friday.

Persons with socio-political works belonging to backward classes have to be identified for appointment as chairperson, the Centre said. The process started and is expected to be completed shortly, it added. 

The submission was made by the NS Venkateshwaran, under-secretary of the department of social justice and empowerment, before a division bench of justices D Krishnakumar and Krishnan Ramasamy in response to a plea filed by PMK leader and advocate K Balu.

The plea sought orders to the Centre to appoint the NCBC chairperson and members. The matter was adjourned to December 7. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed Hansraj Gangaram Ahir as NCBC chairperson with effect from the date he assumes charge.

