Home States Tamil Nadu

Sacked home guard held for extortion

On November 19, Kesavan was smoking near a shop on Ethiraj Salai when Stuart arrived with a 'police' sticker on his bike.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A former home guard, who was sacked recently, was arrested for posing as police personnel and extorting money from people. The accused was identified as S Don Stuart (32) from Aminjikarai. The issue came to light after R Kesavan (24) from Arumbakkam complained.

On November 19, Kesavan was smoking near a shop on Ethiraj Salai when Stuart arrived with a 'police' sticker on his bike. Stuart had allegedly questioned Kesavan about smoking in public places. "He then took Kesavan to a nearby ATM and forced him to withdraw Rs 25,000 claiming that if he registers a case, it would cost him Rs 1 lakh," said a senior police officer.

After taking the money, Stuart fled said the police. Realising that he was conned, Kesavan lodged a complaint with Egmore police on Tuesday. After an investigation, police arrested S Don Stuart and found out that he was working as a home guard and was sacked about four months ago.

Since then, Stuart had been conning people claiming to be police personnel. Police said Stuart has similar cases pending in Nolambur, Ayanavaram, T P Chatram, Nungambakkam and J J Nagar police stations. Stuart was extorting anything between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Police Money extortion
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp