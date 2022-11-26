Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt reluctant to translate draft CZMP into Tamil, fishers up in arms

Around five fishermen associations have written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his intervention in the matter. 

Published: 26th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Several fisher associations across Tamil Nadu expressed dismay over the state government’s reluctance in translating the draft Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs) and the land use plans into Tamil. As the date for a public hearing on the plans in all the coastal districts nears, fishers contend that the translation is necessary as it is related to their livelihood and rights.

This comes after Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram recently made an oral submission before the Madras HC that it will be difficult for the state environment department to translate all documents of the draft CZMP prepared by the Centre’s National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM). He added that only the legends in the maps can be made available in Tamil, and put the onus on NCSCM.  

The submission was made during the hearing of a plea filed by fisherpersons rights activist K Saravanan, who alleged that the lack of a Tamil version of draft CZMPs, and was creating difficulties for fishermen to understand the details. K Bharathi, president of, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said: “The draft CZMPs should be into  Tamil at a level that all fishermen can understand.

The AG’s submission saying it is not the state government’s responsibility has caused pain among the fishermen.” Around five fishermen associations have written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his intervention in the matter. 

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar took note of the fishermen’s concern and gave liberty to the petitioner to implead NCSCM as a respondent. The court directed the state not to finalise the CZMPs. “The government can proceed with completing the preparation of the CZMPs but the same need not be finalised without the court’s prior approval,” the court ordered.

The draft CZMPs are closed for public comments on November 21. At the recent State Coastal Zone Management Authority meeting, it was decided to meet the expenditure towards conducting a public hearing, printing charges, and other miscellaneous expenditures, from the coastal zone development funds.   

When contacted, Deepak S Bilgi, director of the department of environment and climate change, said "The department is in consultation with NCSCM to translate the draft CZMPs, land use plans, and executive summary in Tamil." If court directs, we will re-publish the draft for public comments, he added. 

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary to government in Environment, forests, and climate change department, stated the draft CZMPs must be made available in Tamil for the benefit of coastal communities. " The NCSCM expressed technical difficulties, but it will be addressed."

The next date of hearing is on November 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coastal Zone Management Plan Madras HC
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp