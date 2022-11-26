Tamil Nadu mulling textile city and handloom museum: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday said his government would establish a textile city in Chennai and a handloom museum at Rs 30 crore at Mamallapuram. He was addressing a gathering via videoconferencing at the inaugural function of International Conference on Technical Textiles here.

“The state government is taking initiatives in every sector, and the industries department takes the centre stage. Multinational companies are trying to set up their units here.” He said TN had the second biggest GDP in India and has four international airports, two domestic airports, three big harbours, and 19 small harbours. As for the textile industry, TN ranked third in attracting FDI and exports.

TN would extend its full cooperation to investors for setting up units to make technical textiles in the state. Moreover, the government would establish a design-and-incubation centre at Rs 10 crore, and work were being expedited to establish export hubs at Karur, Tiruppur and Kancheepuram.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Textiles Minister R Gandhi, Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan and many officers of state and central governments took part.

Mini textile parks, new textile policy and more

Mini textile parks being established with a subsidy of Rs 2.5 crore; a new comprehensive textile policy; acquisition of land for the mega textile park at Kumaralingarpuram in Virudhunagar; capital subsidy; assistance for R&D; single-window clearance; and concessions for registration and stamp papers were some of the topics he elaborated on.

