TASMAC supervisor asked to pay man Rs 11,000 for overcharging liquor

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Tirunelveli has ordered the supervisor of a TASMAC outlet to pay Rs 11,000 as compensation to a man who was forced to pay Rs 30 over the maximum retail price (MRP) for a liquor bottle. According to sources, the petitioner, K Velmurugan, said he was asked to pay Rs 190 for a quarter bottle of liquor bearing an MRP label of Rs 160.



"As the outlet supervisor refused to provide him with a bill for the purchase, he phoned the TASMAC District Manager and briefed him about the issue. After the manager asked him to issue a bill, the supervisor gave Velmurugan a bill bearing the payment amount of Rs 180. Though the petitioner told the manager about the supervisor mistyping the amount, the manager reportedly did not respond properly," the sources added.



Subsequently, Velmurugan moved the consumer panel raising the issue and the commission ordered the outlet supervisor to pay the petitioner Rs 10,000 as consolidated compensation and another Rs 1,000 as complaint cost.

