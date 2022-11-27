Home States Tamil Nadu

Bring in new law, dedicate 1 per cent house tax for welfare of domestic workers, says association

They also presented a list of demands at a multi-stakeholder consultation on the constitutional protection for domestic workers.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Appavu at the event | Ashwin Prasath

Appavu at the event | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN Domestic Workers Welfare Trust and ActionAid on Saturday called for a state legislation to protect the rights of domestic workers in Tamil Nadu. They also presented a list of demands at a multi-stakeholder consultation on the constitutional protection for domestic workers.

The consultation was organised by the State Human Rights Commission to commemorate the Constitution Day. Speaker M Appavu, the chief guest, remembered how welfare boards for the unorganised sector were formed by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

“More awareness is needed about the board and more members should join it too. It’s saddening to see the decrease in members at the welfare board and domestic workers toiling in tough conditions,” he said.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised the C-189 convention in Geneva during 2010 to 2011 to ensure that every member country safeguards the rights of domestic workers. Esther Mariaselvam, Associate Director, ActionAid, said: “So far over 40 member countries have ratified the convention C-189. Our country, however, is yet to ratify the convention.” 

She added that 1% of house tax collected in TN should be allocated for the welfare of domestic workers. “A government order should be passed fixing the minimum wage for domestic workers at `100 an hour.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic workers
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp