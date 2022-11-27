Bring in new law, dedicate 1 per cent house tax for welfare of domestic workers, says association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN Domestic Workers Welfare Trust and ActionAid on Saturday called for a state legislation to protect the rights of domestic workers in Tamil Nadu. They also presented a list of demands at a multi-stakeholder consultation on the constitutional protection for domestic workers.

The consultation was organised by the State Human Rights Commission to commemorate the Constitution Day. Speaker M Appavu, the chief guest, remembered how welfare boards for the unorganised sector were formed by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

“More awareness is needed about the board and more members should join it too. It’s saddening to see the decrease in members at the welfare board and domestic workers toiling in tough conditions,” he said.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised the C-189 convention in Geneva during 2010 to 2011 to ensure that every member country safeguards the rights of domestic workers. Esther Mariaselvam, Associate Director, ActionAid, said: “So far over 40 member countries have ratified the convention C-189. Our country, however, is yet to ratify the convention.”

She added that 1% of house tax collected in TN should be allocated for the welfare of domestic workers. “A government order should be passed fixing the minimum wage for domestic workers at `100 an hour.”

