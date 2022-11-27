CCMC receives Rs 34.93 crore to repair 204 roads in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) received Administration Sanction(AS) from the Commissioner of Municipal Adminisatrtion for repairing 204 roads of 51.35 km long, at the cost of Rs 34.93 crore.

TN Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji had kick-started the 38.05 km long asphalt road works worth Rs 26 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Project (TURIP 2022-23) on October 29 and as part of the first phase of the project, the corporation finished laying a new asphalt road from Nava India junction to SNR college at the cost of Rs 49.70 lakh recently.

One of the major roads of the city, the Nava India junction - SNR College road was completely dilapidated due to the underground drainage works, 24x7 water supply works, among others. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said after inspecting the finished road that administrative sanction worth Rs 10.01 crore had been received to renovate 89 roads for a length of 17.87 km, the works for which have been completed.

“As worth Rs 34.93 crore has been obtained for repairing 204 tar roads for a length of 51.35 km across the city and the construction of new asphalt roads is being carried out in full swing. The remaining road works will also be completed and will be opened for public use soon,” he added.Sources said the Vilankurichi - Thanneerpandal Road near Tidel Park will be repaired next, considering the heavy traffic the area has.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) received Administration Sanction(AS) from the Commissioner of Municipal Adminisatrtion for repairing 204 roads of 51.35 km long, at the cost of Rs 34.93 crore. TN Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji had kick-started the 38.05 km long asphalt road works worth Rs 26 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Project (TURIP 2022-23) on October 29 and as part of the first phase of the project, the corporation finished laying a new asphalt road from Nava India junction to SNR college at the cost of Rs 49.70 lakh recently. One of the major roads of the city, the Nava India junction - SNR College road was completely dilapidated due to the underground drainage works, 24x7 water supply works, among others. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said after inspecting the finished road that administrative sanction worth Rs 10.01 crore had been received to renovate 89 roads for a length of 17.87 km, the works for which have been completed. “As worth Rs 34.93 crore has been obtained for repairing 204 tar roads for a length of 51.35 km across the city and the construction of new asphalt roads is being carried out in full swing. The remaining road works will also be completed and will be opened for public use soon,” he added.Sources said the Vilankurichi - Thanneerpandal Road near Tidel Park will be repaired next, considering the heavy traffic the area has.