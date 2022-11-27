Home States Tamil Nadu

Children's literary fest begins in Madurai

Actor and author Janaki Sabesh narrated three stories for the children and their parents.

Published: 27th November 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

books, book

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Children's Literary Festival (Oru Oorla) commenced on Saturday at the Vallaba Vidyalaya CBSE School in Madurai. The two-day event, organised by Madurai-based bookstore Turning Point, includes storytelling sessions, skill-based workshops, panel discussions, and theatre workshops for children. The event was inaugurated by Collector Dr Aneesh Sekhar. He launched the book "tales for children by children", which is a compilation of 15 stories, on the occasion.

"Students will be inspired to write when they hear stories from the authors themselves, said Surya Preethi (42), Managing Director of Turning Point and founder-organiser of the literary festival.

Actor and author Janaki Sabesh narrated three stories for the children and their parents. "Stories have the power to mesmerize the audience and it is a great achievement if they do not reach out for their phones continuously for 45 minutes. It was quite a surprise that parents too listened to our stories in pin-drop silence," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oru Oorla Madurai Children's Literary Festival Turning Point
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp