Road caves in at Perambur Barracks road, traffic directed

Published: 27th November 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Road caved in at Perambur Barracks Road in Chennai on Sunday.

Road caved in at Perambur Barracks Road in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNNAI: A part of the Perambur Barracks road near Astabujam road junction caved in on Saturday night due to the breakage of an underground metro water pipeline. Traffic has been affected in the busy stretch since the cave-in. 

According to corporation officials, the cave in was due to the breakage of a 20-feet, 1000 mm diameter metro water pipeline underground and both civic body and metro water officials have been working to fix the issue from Saturday night. 

“Once the metro water officials resolve the issue, we will lay the road. It will be completed  within the next two days,” said a corporation official. 

In the meantime, the city traffic police has diverted traffic in the stretch to prevent congestion due to the ongoing road work. 

Chennai city traffic police have  announced traffic diversions to facilitate repair works of a pothole at Astabujam road intersection on Perambur Barracks Road. The diversions will be in place until further notice, an official release stated.

Accordingly, heavy vehicles and MTC Buses will not be allowed towards Perambur Barracks Road due to the pothole.

Heavy Vehicles and MTC Buses coming from Purasawalkam and Vepery, are to be diverted at Doveton towards Hunters Road and Choolai High Road and reach their destination. Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Perambur barracks Road coming from Doveton junction intending to go to Otteri junction, are to take a compulsory left turn at Astabujam Road junction via Venkatesa Bakthan Street and reach their destination.

Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Perambur barracks Road coming from Doveton junction intending to go to Pulianthope , are to take a  compulsory Right turn at Astapujam Road junction via Astabujam Road and Angallamman Koil Street and reach their destination.

