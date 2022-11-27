Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco camps for Aadhaar link from Nov 28 to December 31

Published: 27th November 2022 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Special camps will be organised at Tangedco’s 2,811 section offices for linking Aadhaar with consumer numbers between November 28 and December 31 across TN,” said Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday. These camps would function between 10.30 am and 5.15 pm seven days a week, except on festival days. 

He said Tangedco was linking Aadhaar with consumer numbers to update domestic, handlooms, power looms, hut and agricultural consumer services. During the process, Tangedco would also update ownership of connections as per records, if needed.On subsidies, he reiterated that the 100 free units to all domestic consumers would continue, so would subsidies to handloom and power loom sectors and free electricity to hut services.

