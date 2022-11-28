Home States Tamil Nadu

Online rummy: Woman loses 70K, dies by suicide

Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sudheer said that the mobile phone of the deceased person will be sent for forensic analysis.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rummyculture. Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With the Tamil Nadu government’s Bill banning online gambling pending with Governor RN Ravi set to lapse on Monday, a woman labourer from Odisha died by suicide near Sankarankovil on Saturday after losing money to online rummy. 

Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sudheer said that the mobile phone of the deceased person will be sent for forensic analysis. The Valamvanthanallur police, who registered a case under Section 174 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said that an inquiry will be carried out by the revenue divisional officer since the woman, Maji, died within three years of her marriage with a person identified as Ajaykumar. 

“The couple, working in a private spinning company near Velayuthapuram, used to play online rummy. 
Recently, Maji was seen upset as she had lost Rs 70,000 while playing the game. Her body was sent to the government hospital in Sankarankovil for a postmortem. Her parents in Odisha have been informed about her death,” sources said. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

PMK urges Governor to approve TN Bill that bans online gambling
Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged Governor RN Ravi to assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, which bans online gambling since the ordinance on the matter will lapse on Sunday midnight. In a tweet, Anbumani noted that the ordinance was promulgated on October 1. The PMK president added that online gambling will resume once the ban on it expires. He also noted that 32 people had died by suicide in the last 15 months after losing money to online gambling across Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online gambling Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp