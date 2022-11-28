Online rummy: Woman loses 70K, dies by suicide

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With the Tamil Nadu government’s Bill banning online gambling pending with Governor RN Ravi set to lapse on Monday, a woman labourer from Odisha died by suicide near Sankarankovil on Saturday after losing money to online rummy.

Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sudheer said that the mobile phone of the deceased person will be sent for forensic analysis. The Valamvanthanallur police, who registered a case under Section 174 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said that an inquiry will be carried out by the revenue divisional officer since the woman, Maji, died within three years of her marriage with a person identified as Ajaykumar.

“The couple, working in a private spinning company near Velayuthapuram, used to play online rummy.

Recently, Maji was seen upset as she had lost Rs 70,000 while playing the game. Her body was sent to the government hospital in Sankarankovil for a postmortem. Her parents in Odisha have been informed about her death,” sources said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

PMK urges Governor to approve TN Bill that bans online gambling

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged Governor RN Ravi to assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, which bans online gambling since the ordinance on the matter will lapse on Sunday midnight. In a tweet, Anbumani noted that the ordinance was promulgated on October 1. The PMK president added that online gambling will resume once the ban on it expires. He also noted that 32 people had died by suicide in the last 15 months after losing money to online gambling across Tamil Nadu.

