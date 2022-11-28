OPS’ chapter in AIADMK is closed, asserts Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Emphasising that former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s fate has been sealed, the party’s organising secretary D Jayakumar on Sunday remarked that Panneerselvam’s “chapter was closed” by the AIADMK general council.

On Sunday, Jayakumar submitted a petition at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, seeking permission to pay tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and take a pledge at her memorial on her sixth death anniversary on December 5. Speaking to reporters later, he expressed hope that the police would permit the AIADMK event.

To a question on whether the two factions of the AIADMK could unite, the former minister said, “Party cadre won’t accept Panneerselvam. His chapter was closed and the AIADMK general council decided to remove him from the party.”

He further charged that Panneerselvam didn’t support AIADMK candidates in his native district of Theni in the 2021 Assembly elections.

CHENNAI: Emphasising that former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s fate has been sealed, the party’s organising secretary D Jayakumar on Sunday remarked that Panneerselvam’s “chapter was closed” by the AIADMK general council. On Sunday, Jayakumar submitted a petition at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, seeking permission to pay tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and take a pledge at her memorial on her sixth death anniversary on December 5. Speaking to reporters later, he expressed hope that the police would permit the AIADMK event. To a question on whether the two factions of the AIADMK could unite, the former minister said, “Party cadre won’t accept Panneerselvam. His chapter was closed and the AIADMK general council decided to remove him from the party.” He further charged that Panneerselvam didn’t support AIADMK candidates in his native district of Theni in the 2021 Assembly elections.