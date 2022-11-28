Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur techie's B&W moves win gold at FIDE World Cup

In June 2022, the FIDE conducted its 10th World Cup in Composing at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chess_Representational

Representational image. (File Photo)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  A 39-year-old techie from Perambalur has recently won the gold medal in the 10th FIDE World Cup in Composing in the Retros section. N Velmurugan of Kalyan Nagar in Perambalur, who completed BE computer science in 2005, is a software engineer with a private company in Chennai.

N Velmurugan poses with the gold medal
he won at the 10th FIDE World Cup | EPS

Velmurugan has been passionate about chess since his college days and has participated in various international tournaments held in Germany, Russia, Singapore and USA and won prizes. Velmurugan won the silver medal in Anna University Chess Tournament in 2003, gold in Tamil Nadu Inter Engineering Sports (TIES) in 2004 and silver in 2005, and gold in US Chess Tournament in 2011.

In June 2022, the FIDE conducted its 10th World Cup in Composing at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is organised by FIDE every year in eight sections to promote chess composition. Velmurugan participated in the Retros section. He won a gold medal and the world cup, prize money and a FIDE certificate.

When he went to get the award in November, he also participated in a five-day quick composing tournament held there and won the third prize. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Velmurugan said, "I was happy to participate and win the world cup. No one from India has ever won gold in the Retros section. Russia and Ukraine are strong in this.

Chess lovers love to play chess but they must also come forward to participate in chess composition. In this too, everyone can become Master, Grand Master and International Master." "I did not know the rules of the game when I was in college. A friend helped me get a taste of the game. Then I learned it properly and started playing it regularly. My parents encouraged me and helped me reap success," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chess FIDE World Cup chennai Perambalur
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp