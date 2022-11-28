QR code for waste collection could be launched pan-state

Home States Tamil Nadu

Waste segregation, wet waste collection

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  If everything goes well, the QR code model, introduced by the Tiruchy corporation in August for waste collection and segregation, will be launched pan-state by the government. Each house and building in the corporation has been provided with a QR code and sanitation workers have been asked to scan the code using a mobile application and enter the details including the segregation of waste.

Corporation garbage-collecting QR
code on a building in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

The corporation had tried the system in 2018 and decided to use it again considering its potential. Currently, it is only being used in Ward 61. A senior corporation official said the civic body is conducting a detailed study about the model. “It is likely to be used across the state and the municipal administration department is keenly monitoring the corporation study,” they said.

“Currently, we are able to know how many houses from Ward 61 are segregating waste and how many are handing over the waste. If a house is not giving waste over a period of time, the sanitation worker has to address the reason behind it. If the residents are not out of station, it means they are dumping waste at a public place. This means the system is effective in preventing public littering,” he said. 

The official pointed out when they presented the project, that the municipal administration department asked them to continue the study in one ward for a few more months. “If this is successful, the system would be implemented across the state,” he added.

Sources said the residents would soon be able to get more information including the location of garbage collection vehicles. “We had already decided to install GPS devices in all our garbage collection vehicles. This would help us monitor the movement of vehicles and whether they are regularly visiting each ward.

We are considering allowing residents to know the location of garbage collection vehicles through the mobile application. This would help them know when the garbage collection vehicles will come to their area,” they said. Sources added that depending on the success, the corporation will distribute QR codes to all houses and commercial buildings before March 2023.

