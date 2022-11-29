BJP govt legitimised ‘bribes’ from corporate firms via electoral bonds: KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Monday condemned the BJP-led union government for legitimising “bribes” from corporate companies through electoral bonds, and said the Congress would dislodge the “dictatorial” BJP government.

“For the first time in the history of India, the BJP government has legalised foreign funding and corporate donations to political parties since January 2018,” he said in a statement, adding that political parties collect donations through the sale of electoral bonds without transparency. The BJP is using its power to take advantage of these electoral bond fundraisers

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Monday condemned the BJP-led union government for legitimising “bribes” from corporate companies through electoral bonds, and said the Congress would dislodge the “dictatorial” BJP government. “For the first time in the history of India, the BJP government has legalised foreign funding and corporate donations to political parties since January 2018,” he said in a statement, adding that political parties collect donations through the sale of electoral bonds without transparency. The BJP is using its power to take advantage of these electoral bond fundraisers