Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Glitch delays process to link Aadhaar with EB connection

“I waited for three hours in the queue. After much struggle, the staff linked the Aadhaar number with the service connection.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Due to server issues, consumers in Coimbatore were forced to wait in queue for at least three hours to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electricity service connection on Monday.

M Abdul Nazir, a senior citizen, from Podanur, told TNIE, “I went to the Podanur North section office at 10 am to link my Aadhaar number with the service connection. Staff who  were at the counter could not do it due to technical issues. Despite the staff connecting the Aadhaar number, consumers did not receive the OTP on their mobile from software. Many consumers left the place after two hours.”

“I waited for three hours in the queue. After much struggle, the staff linked the Aadhaar number with the service connection. Like me, many senior citizens were forced to wait for many hours in the queue,” he said.

S Manojkumar from Kavundampalayam, told TNIE, “On Monday, I could not link the Aadhaar number online. So I went to the nearby section office. Many consumers did not receive the OTP even after two hours due technical issues. The issue was rectified in the afternoon, following which the Aadhaar numbers were linked with the service connection.”

According to sources in TANGEDCO, as the Aadhaar linking work began at the same time on Monday, there were  server issues in many places. This issue was rectified after 2 pm. When contacted, a top officer from TANGEDCO Coimbatore region told TNIE, “Earlier, staff were instructed to connect Aadhaar number through OTP.

Due to server issues, the staff were unable to connect the number with the service connection. After that,  officers instructed the staff to link the Aadhaar number in the software without the OTP. and the staff started to link the numbers in the software directly without any difficulties.” Similar camps are being held at more than 140 centres across the district. They  will be held till December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Aadhaar card
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp