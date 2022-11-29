Coimbatore: Glitch delays process to link Aadhaar with EB connection

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Due to server issues, consumers in Coimbatore were forced to wait in queue for at least three hours to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electricity service connection on Monday.

M Abdul Nazir, a senior citizen, from Podanur, told TNIE, “I went to the Podanur North section office at 10 am to link my Aadhaar number with the service connection. Staff who were at the counter could not do it due to technical issues. Despite the staff connecting the Aadhaar number, consumers did not receive the OTP on their mobile from software. Many consumers left the place after two hours.”

“I waited for three hours in the queue. After much struggle, the staff linked the Aadhaar number with the service connection. Like me, many senior citizens were forced to wait for many hours in the queue,” he said.

S Manojkumar from Kavundampalayam, told TNIE, “On Monday, I could not link the Aadhaar number online. So I went to the nearby section office. Many consumers did not receive the OTP even after two hours due technical issues. The issue was rectified in the afternoon, following which the Aadhaar numbers were linked with the service connection.”

According to sources in TANGEDCO, as the Aadhaar linking work began at the same time on Monday, there were server issues in many places. This issue was rectified after 2 pm. When contacted, a top officer from TANGEDCO Coimbatore region told TNIE, “Earlier, staff were instructed to connect Aadhaar number through OTP.

Due to server issues, the staff were unable to connect the number with the service connection. After that, officers instructed the staff to link the Aadhaar number in the software without the OTP. and the staff started to link the numbers in the software directly without any difficulties.” Similar camps are being held at more than 140 centres across the district. They will be held till December 31.

