DMK, allies block trains over railway administration ‘turning blind eye’ to delta commuters’ woes

TIRUVARUR: The DMK and its allies, including the CPI, CPM, Congress and the VCK, on Monday blocked trains at three places in Tiruvarur over the railway administration allegedly overlooking commuter woes in delta districts.

At Kilarium, the protestors took to the tracks. M Selvaraj, MP from Nagappattinam and Poondi K Kalaivanan, the MLA of Tiruvarur, led the protest. Of the 33 demands raised, slogans echoed for regular gatekeepers at all the level crossings on Tiruvarur-Karaikkudii route, a coach maintenance centre at Tiruvarur, alterations to the loco for Semmozhi express at Tiruvarur instead of Needamangalam and the stoppage of express trains at Koradacherry, Muthupettai, Sannanallur, Peralam and Kilvelur stations.

Owing to the protest, the service of Ernakulam-Karaikkal Express was suspended and the passengers affected were refunded. The Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur train was blocked at Sannanallur railway station near Nannilam. A similar protest was held at Muthupettai railway station too.

The protest was withdrawn after the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Tiruchy division held talks with MP M Selvaraj over call. Talking to reporters, the MP later alleged of lack of action, conveying that he was assured of steps to halt express trains at Peralam and Koradacherry, and added that the railway officials would soon be setting up a separate committee for the same.

Meanwhile, B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Southern Railway, promised to address the demands laid out by M Selvaraj at a meeting held on November 26 for reduced engine reversal intervals for Chemmozhi Express at Nidamangalam. The DRM had on Monday held talks with the MP, discussing the smooth resumption of train services.

In Nagappattinam, trains were blocked at the Kilvelur railway station. N Gowthaman, the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation and Nagai Mali, the MLA of Kilvelur, led the protest. Trains should be operated from Nagore and Karaikal to Ajmer for the benefit of pilgrims, Gowthaman said.

