Leaders urge RN Ravi to approve Bill banning online gambling

Published: 29th November 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties condemned Governor RN Ravi for not granting his assent to the Bill for banning online gambling.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, in tweets, expressed his grief over the suicide of an Odisha woman in Tenkasi after she lost Rs 70,000 in online gambling. He said it was the 33rd suicide in the last 15 months after the Madras High Court struck down the ban on online gambling. He said the governor should realise the harm that online gambling would cause TN people. 

Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai said the governor did not give his assent even after TN government gave immediate clarifications to his queries. He said the governor’s action diluted TN government’s efforts. He demanded that the President recall the governor as the latter did not care about the welfare of TN people.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the delay by the governor to give his assent to Bill was unfortunate and urged governor to immediately approve the Bills pending with him.

