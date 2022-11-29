Home States Tamil Nadu

Not wearing helmet linked to 70% fatalities in Dharmapuri

According to data obtained from the police department, over 200 fatalities involving two-wheelers happened between January and August.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Over 28% of the total 200 fatal  two-wheeler accidents which occured in Dharmapuri took place near bus  stands,  petrol bunks and key junctions, according to a study conducted by the Regional Transport Office.   The study further reveals that over 29% of accidents  occurred because of the riders faults and 70% of motorists died because they did not wear helmet. The RTO is conducting awareness in accident prone areas to curb  accidents.

According to data obtained from the police department, over 200 fatalities involving two-wheelers happened between January and August. The officials identified a pattern wherein 28% of deaths (56) were in crowded places near bus stand, petrol bunk  and junctions. Over 29% of the deaths, which is 58 people, occured as they lost balance and fell. In 70% of the cases the victims did not wear helmets.

Commenting on the results, KM Prabhakaran, Deputy Transport  Commissioner (Salem Zone) said, “We found that over 200 people died due to fatal  injuries. With such a large number of deaths it becomes a sociological  problem.”

“Through this study, we hope to identify the causes of accidents  and the locations where accidents are frequent. By devising an action plan  and pushing awareness,  we can reduce these deaths,” he said.
Prabhakaran  added, “We have observed that frequent accident zones include bus  stands, petrol bunks and junctions. Most motorists operating two-wheelers have their attention diverted in these areas.

Nearly 56 people lost their lives in the afore mentioned areas. Another problem is self-fall, over 29% of  the fatalities are caused by the motorist themselves due to carelessness. A portion of these self-fall accidents are due to operating vehicle  under the influence of alcohol.”

D Dhamodharan, Regional Transport Officer of Dharmapuri, said, “One of the key causes of fatalities is that people do not wear helmets. In Dharmapuri, at least one road fatality occurs on a daily basis in a two-wheeler accident. In 70% of the accidents, the  motorist refuses to wear helmets. Despite awareness campaigns, the message is  ignored by the people.”

Speaking  about the initiatives undertaken by the RTO, he said, “The  RTO has been using the data to spread awareness to petrol bunk owners, bus drivers in TNSTC and private organizations. Further, we are also approaching schools, colleges and alerting them to be extra  cautious near these areas. We are also working into a new action  plan which could eliminate or at least reduce accidents in these areas.”

