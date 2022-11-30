30 years on, Virudhunagar new bus stand in dark

Home States Tamil Nadu

Sources said the buses from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi from Madurai that passes through Virudhunagar does not enter the city and go through the national highways.

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the new bus stand in Virudhunagar remaining unoperational for the last 30 years, the old bus stand in the district witnesses heavy rush at all times of the day. S Murugan (52), an auto driver in the locality, said no measures are being taken for buses to ply through the new bus stand. “The bus drivers were citing the road conditions and underground drainage works for not halting the buses in the new bus stand. However, even after repairing it, no buses pass through,” he added.

Sources said the buses from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi from Madurai that passes through Virudhunagar does not enter the city and go through the national highways. Due to this, passengers have to alight at the district collectorate stop, which is located near the national highways. “It is quite difficult to manage especially during night hours. We have to look out for shops even to buy sanitary napkins, in case of emergencies,” says N Ridhu, a native of Nagercoil who currently resides in Virudhunagar.

According to a district administration official, the new bus stand is unoperational due to lack of cooperation from traders, who does not want the bus stand to function as they fear their business at the old bus stand would be affected if it is opened. "Madurai buses from Sivakasi have their stops at three places near the old bus stand’s surrounding areas before passing through the national highways. However, Instructions have been given to all mofussil and private buses passing through Virudhunagar to halt at the new bus stand, and then pass through MGR statue junction and Athupalam bus stop to reach the highway," the official added.

A mofussil bus driver claimed the public are not ready to board the bus even if it is halted at the new bus stand. "As per the instructions from officials, Chennai and Coimbatore buses were halted at the bus stand for a few days. However, very few people boarded from place," he said.

