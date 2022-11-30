Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers seek rollback of cess tax on agri produce

"The State government has been levying Rs 30 as cess tax per quintal of farm produces, including paddy, cotton, chilly, maize, ginger, turmeric and coconut, since June 2021.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture, odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding withdrawal of the cess tax levied against a dozen of agriculture products, over 300 farmers led by Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam president OA Narayanasamy staged a protest at Inam Maniachi village near Kovilpatti on Tuesday.

"The State government has been levying Rs 30 as cess tax per quintal of farm produces, including paddy, cotton, chilly, maize, ginger, turmeric and coconut, since June 2021. However, on the pretext of deducting cess tax, the traders are collecting an exorbitant Rs 100 per quintal from farmers, which is causing a huge loss for the farmers," Narayanasamy said.

He urged the government to revoke the tax as it benefitted the farmers in no way. "We had submitted a petition to agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam thrice regarding this, but no action has been taken.

Further, chilly, maize, black gram, green gram and cotton crops cultivated during the rabi season had got damaged before even germinating due to sparse rainfall during this monsoon season. So, the government should compensate the farmers under the insurance relief scheme," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cess tax
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp