Home States Tamil Nadu

MPs should use humour for serious views: Karti Chidambaram

Every year, fellowships are provided to students with incentives to assist MPs," he said and urged students to prepare for it.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Parliamentarians should express serious views laced with humour so as to develop harmony and friendship with their colleagues, said MP Karti P Chidambaram at the national youth parliament-2022 organized by Alagappa University on Tuesday. "Students should imbibe more interest in politics from events like the youth parliament.

Every year, fellowships are provided to students with incentives to assist MPs," he said and urged students to prepare for it. Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi said the students should learn about major legislative and parliamentary proceedings and events from time to time and develop their knowledge about politics.

Vice chancellor of the university Professor K Ravi said the main purpose of the event is to strengthen the roots of democracy and help create tolerance to accept different viewpoints among the students. 55 students from various departments of the university took part in the model parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp