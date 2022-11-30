MPs should use humour for serious views: Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Parliamentarians should express serious views laced with humour so as to develop harmony and friendship with their colleagues, said MP Karti P Chidambaram at the national youth parliament-2022 organized by Alagappa University on Tuesday. "Students should imbibe more interest in politics from events like the youth parliament.

Every year, fellowships are provided to students with incentives to assist MPs," he said and urged students to prepare for it. Karaikudi MLA S Mangudi said the students should learn about major legislative and parliamentary proceedings and events from time to time and develop their knowledge about politics.

Vice chancellor of the university Professor K Ravi said the main purpose of the event is to strengthen the roots of democracy and help create tolerance to accept different viewpoints among the students. 55 students from various departments of the university took part in the model parliament.

