Railways, India Post join hands to offer parcel service in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Indian Railways and India Post have come together to offer ‘Joint Parcel Product’, an initiative to collect parcels at the doorstep of customers. The service would be rolled out in Coimbatore soon. An awareness program regarding the initiative was conducted in the city on Tuesday.

The programme was announced in the Union budget and it was first launched between Surat and Varanasi on March 8. Under this initiative, people no longer need to visit the railway station to send or collect their parcels. India Post will provide the first-mile and last-mile connectivity and station-to-station connectivity will be provided by Railways.

In the awareness meeting on Tuesday, a large number of industrialists, representatives of MSMEs, entrepreneurs and traders participated. GVL Satya Kumar Executive Director/Strategic Planning and Implementation Railway Board told reporters that a committee consisting of members from both the railway and postal department have been formed and coaches have been designed to transport parcel as well as heavy goods.

“The users can also know about the status of the parcel and goods using an app which is being developed and we have also fixed the charges for transporting goods. The service will benefit MSMEs and various industries like spare parts manufacturers. Apart from Coimbatore, it will also benefit the textile industry in Tiruppur, Erode and Salem,” he added.

Sumitha Ayodha, Post Master General/Western Regional and R Murugaraj Chief Commercial Manager/Fright Marketing Southern railway, explained their role in the end-to-end logistic service to the users in the meeting.

