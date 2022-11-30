Rameswaram: Protest urges govt to take over aided school

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Urging the State government to convert the government-aided girls school in Rameswaram into a government school, students and teachers staged a sit in protest at the Tashildar office on Tuesday. They said the school lacks adequate number of teachers and other basic facilities.



Kan Elango, one of the protestors said the HR&CE department runs the Paruvadhavardhini Amman Girls Higher Secondary School and has over 960 students including 300+ students in Class 10 and 12. "Despite having many students, the school lacks adequate number of teachers.

Out of the 30 teachers posted here, there are only 15 -16 teachers working, affecting the education standards of the school. No actions have been taken despite raising the issue earlier," he said, adding that the school lacks sanitation and accomodation facilities.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Urging the State government to convert the government-aided girls school in Rameswaram into a government school, students and teachers staged a sit in protest at the Tashildar office on Tuesday. They said the school lacks adequate number of teachers and other basic facilities. Kan Elango, one of the protestors said the HR&CE department runs the Paruvadhavardhini Amman Girls Higher Secondary School and has over 960 students including 300+ students in Class 10 and 12. "Despite having many students, the school lacks adequate number of teachers. Out of the 30 teachers posted here, there are only 15 -16 teachers working, affecting the education standards of the school. No actions have been taken despite raising the issue earlier," he said, adding that the school lacks sanitation and accomodation facilities.