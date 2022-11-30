Home States Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram: Protest urges govt to take over aided school

They said the school lacks adequate number of teachers and other basic facilities.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Urging the State government to convert the government-aided girls school in Rameswaram into a government school, students and teachers staged a sit in protest at the Tashildar office on Tuesday. They said the school lacks adequate number of teachers and other basic facilities.

Kan Elango, one of the protestors said the HR&CE department runs the Paruvadhavardhini Amman Girls Higher Secondary School and has over 960 students including 300+ students in Class 10 and 12. "Despite having many students, the school lacks adequate number of teachers.

Out of the 30 teachers posted here, there are only 15 -16 teachers working, affecting the education standards of the school. No actions have been taken despite raising the issue earlier," he said, adding that the school lacks sanitation and accomodation facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameswaram
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp