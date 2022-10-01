Home States Tamil Nadu

First-year engineering classes to commence by end of October

While the engineering first-year classes begin in September every year, they will commence by October-end this year, said State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy.

Published: 01st October 2022 04:53 AM

Minister for Higher Education  K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the engineering first-year classes begin in September every year, they will commence by October-end this year, said State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. This comes after the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling process started in September this year, due to a delay in the publication of NEET results. To avoid wastage of seats in premier engineering colleges, the State government decided to conduct the TNEA counselling after the results. 

Ponmudy was speaking to media after visiting the Directorate of Technical Education to enquire with officials regarding the ongoing counselling process. A total of 10,351 students in the first round paid the fees and joined colleges, while 14,153 from the second round have been tentatively allotted seats. “The students who participated in the second round have to pay fees by October 10,” he said adding that the third round of counselling will begin on October 13 and the fourth on October 29.

Meanwhile, the registration for B Arch (Bachelor in Architecture) admissions was completed and the rank list would be released on October 5. At least 44 colleges offer B Arch courses across the State and the counselling process will begin on October 8. Ponmudy added that persons have been deployed to clarify doubts of students related to the course.

When asked about more students, in the first round, preferring admissions to private colleges than the State-run Anna University, the Minister said that all engineering seats at Anna University were filled. There might be vacant seats in the varsity’s constituent colleges, he added.

