Now, medicos in TN can pursue PG in Emergency Medicine; State gets 85 seats

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In first, the National Medical Commission sanctioned 88 postgraduate (PG) degree seats including 85 seats in MD Emergency Medicine to the State, the highest number of PG specialty seats in the country. The State also received 14 super speciality (SS) seats.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education said, this is the first time the State is offering MD in Emergency Medicine and it received the highest number of seats for the discipline in the country this year. “Emergency Medicine is a life-saving speciality required in treating critical patients. The State is already doing well in providing emergency medical services and this speciality will enhance it further,” he added.

According to Directorate of Medical Education officials, the State managed to bag the highest number of PG seats from the NMC due to the infrastructure it developed in all government medical colleges. According to DME data, the National Medical Commission (NMC) sanctioned MD in Emergency Medicine seats in 22 government medical colleges. Five seats each in Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Government Medical College, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi Medical College, Thanjavur Medical College, Chengalpattu Medical College, Government ESI Medical College, Coimbatore and KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchy.

Apart from 85 seats in Emergency Medicine, the NMC also sanctioned three seats in MD Radio Diagnosis course to GKM Medical College, Salem.With this, the number of PG degree government seats in the State increased from 2,176 to 2,264, this year. The State’s super speciality seats also increased from 390 to 404 seats.

Meanwhile, counselling for PG medical and dental seats began in the State. The Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the rank list on Wednesday and said, 11,178 candidates have applied for the counselling.

According to the Selection Committee officials, of 29 the seats available for persons with disability, 23 seats were taken on Thursday. The counselling for general category will begin from Saturday.

Meanwhile, till Thursday as many as 32,044 candidates downloaded applications for MBBS and BDS admissions, and the Selection Committee received 24,537 filled-in applications. The last date to submit the applications for MBBS and BDS is October 3.

