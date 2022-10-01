Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin demands review of Constitution to make it "truly federal"

Outlining principles like federalism, State autonomy and secularism, he said, "Our ideals may be great! But for them to succeed, all the forces backing the ideology must come together."

Published: 01st October 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin s addressing the CPI's Kerala State conference's session on federalism and Centre-State relations. (Photo | Twitter, @mkstalin)

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin s addressing the CPI's Kerala State conference's session on federalism and Centre-State relations. (Photo | Twitter, @mkstalin)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is a need for review of the Constitution to make it truly federal, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Saturday.

Pitching for opposition unity across the nation to take on the BJP, Stalin said, "Individual voices here and there are not much of use. It should be a united voice. It is not enough if we are together only in a few States. We should stand united in all states. We should be an all-India force."

Addressing the CPI's Kerala State conference's session on federalism and Centre-State relations, Stalin said the friendship between the Dravidian and Left movements flowered from the days of the genesis of the two movements.

Outlining principles like federalism, State autonomy and secularism, he said, "Our ideals may be great! But for them to succeed, all the forces backing the ideology must come together."

He recalled the dismissal of elected Left and DMK governments, decades ago, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively by the Centre invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

"There is a need for review and re-appraisal of the Constitution. Until the Indian Constitution is amended to be truly federal, from the current status of quasi-federal, we shall not stop. We must continue to raise our voice and work towards our goal," he asserted.

On his Twitter handle, the DMK chief said: "Amid excessive centralisation of powers by Union BJP Govt, the demand for a review & reappraisal of our constitution in order to make it truly federal becomes more important. Our lofty goals can be achieved only if the progressive forces stand united & become an All-India Force."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constitution DMK Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin truly federal CPI Dravidian Left movements
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp