Taxiway at Tiruchy International Airport in commissioning stage

With the completion of the construction of a taxiway at the Tiruchy International Airport (TIA), the airport officials aims at reduced runway occupancy time for aircrafts.

Published: 01st October 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  With the completion of the construction of a taxiway at the Tiruchy International Airport (TIA), the airport officials aim at reduced runway occupancy time for aircraft. The commissioning for the same would be conducted soon, senior officials said, and added that the work for a new terminal is reaching its final stages.

According to the officials, the taxiway, which runs parallel to the runway, extends to 1,186 in length. With its completion, operations could be upped at the airport, sources said. "About 60% of the work for the new terminal has been completed and it will be ready by June 2023," said P Subramani, the director of the airport, adding that the location for the new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower was finalised as well.

"The technical block-cum-ATC tower will be coming up at the spot between the existing terminal and the new one. At present, the project is only at its initial stages and we would soon be floating tender for its construction," the director elaborated. The winter schedule of the airport would begin from October 29, the officials said. "We have not received the schedule yet.

The travel sector is recovering from the impact of the pandemic and we are currently undertaking about 90% of pre-COVID flight operations. Therefore, we expect more operations in the winter schedule. Further, many airlines have expressed their interest in starting operations at our (Tiruchy) airport.

For instance, some of the low-cost carriers, including FitsAir, have planned to start operations between Sri Lanka (Colombo) and Tiruchy. We hope such new carriers would be included in the winter schedule," an official source said.

Airport officials said they have received complaints about several unauthorised currency exchange agents operating within the premises of the airport. "We are taking note of the issue. The CISF and Police will take action against such agents," said Subramani.

